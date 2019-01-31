Justice B N Srikrishna, the go-to man for the government and corporates when their are backs are facing the wall, has delivered once again.

In his latest role, he headed an enquiry panel that indicted former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar for violating the bank’s Code of Conduct, its framework for dealing with conflict of interest and fiduciary duties, and in terms of applicable Indian laws, rules and regulations.

The ICICI board, based on the enquiry report, sacked Kochhar and decided to claw back all bonuses given to her when she first took charge in 2009 .

The board of ICICI Bank was under pressure to initiate action, after an anonymous whistleblower made serious allegations of an alleged loan fraud and a quid-pro-quo between Kochhar, her family and the Videocon group.

In May 29, 2018, the board finally decided to institute an enquiry panel headed by an “independent and credible” person. The search didn’t take too much time for the board, as it zeroed on Justice Srikrishna to head the panel.

Born Bellur Narayanaswamy Srikrishna, the 77-year-old former Supreme Court Judge was born in Bengaluru, and raised in Mumbai. He completed his LLB and LLM from Government Law College, Mumbai, and the University of Mumbai, respectively.

A specialist in labour and industrial law, Justice Srikrishna was appointed as a Judge of the Bombay High Court. He rose through the ranks by becoming by Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in 2001, followed by his elevation to a Judge of Supreme Court in 2002, where he served till mid-2006.

Justice Srikrishna shot to fame after his retirement when he headed the "Srikrishna Commission" that investigated the Bombay communal riots of 1992–93.

Submitted in 1998, it was one of the most exhaustive report ever tabled running over 15,000 pages with the depositions of 502 witnesses. The report collected evidence from victims, witnesses and established causes of how the events unfolded and exposed the alleged perpetrators of the riots.

Since then, Justice Srikrishna has headed several high-profile commissions such as the Sixth Pay Commission, that led to a significant raise in salaries of government employees, and the Committee for Consultations on the Situation in Andhra Pradesh (CCSAP). This was a committee that gave an authoritative account on the social, economic and historic dimensions of the demand for the state of Telangana and the feasibility of its formation. He recently led a committee that submitted its report on the issues related to data protection.

Justice Srikrishna is considered to be apolitical, as his services have been sought by governments across multiple political dispensations. He is known to maintain a calm demeanor and loathe publicity, despite heading committees that are under extreme media scutiny.

A polyglot who can speak over 10 languages, he can quote from both the Bhagawad Gita and Shakespeare with ease. Justice Srikrishna speaks less, listens intensely and cuts through the noise to absorb the signals.

A connoisseur of art and Carnatic music, stories speak of his frugal lifestyle. When he was a Judge at the Bombay High Court, he stayed in his own half-a-century old flat in Matunga, in north central Mumbai, though he was eligible for accommodation in the Judges' enclave in a posh area of the city. He was also said to be one of the earliest adopter of a personal computer among judges.