Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jurassic World rakes in moolah at Box Office, Bollywood awaits Race 3 release

Jurassic World - Fallen Kingdom has had a brilliant Saturday at the box office bringing in Rs 11.50 crore. The film has now grossed Rs 24 crore in its first three days.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee
Representative image.
Representative image.

The dinosaurs are taking away all the money from the box office this weekend! Jurassic World - Fallen Kingdom has had a brilliant Saturday at the box office bringing in Rs 11.50 crore. The film has now grossed Rs 24 crore in its first three days. Its box office run may not last too long because with the release of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3. The multi-star film that took the Internet by storm with trailers and song releases is expected to break box office records set in 2018 till date.

The much-talked about Rajinikanth’s Kaala failed to woo movie buffs pan India barring southern states. According to Boxofficeindia, the film raked in Rs 50 crore across India in three days. Though the collections may display a strong run, it is too low for the prices paid by distributors.

Veere Di Wedding showed growth of around 55 percent on its second Saturday, the normal trend for a successful film. The film has now grossed Rs 7 crore in its second weekend taking the collections to almost Rs 59.75 crore. All eyes are now Salman Khan and Race 3 to bring in more cheer and money to Bollywood box office.
