Jupiter collaborates with RazorpayX to offer payroll platform to companies

Jupiter, a digital banking platform, on August 25, announced it has partnered with RazorpayX, the neo-banking division of Razorpay, to offer a full payroll platform for companies to ensure employees have a seamless and convenient banking experience.

The company said this "one-of-a-kind partnership" with companies to maintain a single dashboard for all things related to salaries and more helps them automate the processes of salary calculation, salary disbursal, managing the provident fund, gratuity, insurance, and salary accounts.

Jupiter further stated that this integration will allow corporates to open salary accounts for their employees in under five minutes.

The company has announced that employees who have a Jupiter Pro Salary Account will have access to comprehensive health insurance starting on Day 1, on-demand salary with no interest or processing fees, exciting rewards on domestic debit card purchases and select UPI transactions every month with no expiration on rewards, an easy money tracking tool that automatically categorises spends, tracks loans

and investments, and better personal finance management.

“We are excited to join hands with RazorpayX to provide a convenient and comprehensive solution to everyone in the payroll system. The partnership comes at an opportune time that will ensure fast and efficient HR processes, providing a superior employee experience. Together, our synergies will help build an all-inclusive and innovative platform that will transform and create a progressive working environment for companies," said Sahil Sorathiya, Product- Growth and Community, Jupiter.

Meanwhile, Shashank Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager of RazorpayX, said, "With our partnership with Jupiter, a frontrunner in creating new digital banking experiences, we hope to provide businesses and their employees with an industry-leading offering."