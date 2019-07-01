June GST revenue collection at Rs 99,939cr; slips below Rs 1 lakh cr for the first time since February

Revenue collection from the Goods & Services Tax (GST) for June stood at Rs 99,939 crore. It slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time since February, when it totalled Rs 97,247 crore.

Gross collection in May and April stood at Rs 100,289 crore and Rs 113,865 crore, respectively.

The Central GST (CGST) revenue collection for June was Rs 18,366 crore, State GST (SGST) Rs 25,343 crore, and Integrated GST (IGST) Rs 47,772 crore. GST cess collection for June was Rs 8,457 crore.