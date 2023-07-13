June aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic up 18.8% on year, 5.5% fall from May

The market share of India's largest airline, IndiGo, rose 180 basis points in June, recording the second straight month of rise in market share.

India's domestic air traffic in June rose 18.8 percent compared to the same month last year. Domestic airlines carried 1.24 crore passengers in June, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 13 shows.

However, domestic air traffic in June fell 5.5 percent compared to May when airlines carried 1.32 crore passengers. Air traffic has seen a considerable jump from pre-Covid levels. In June 2019, domestic airlines carried only 1.20 crore passengers.

The aviation pie

The market share of India's largest airline, IndiGo, rose 180 basis points in June, recording the second straight month of rise in market share after the collapse of GoFirst, which stopped all operations on May 2.

(This is a developing story, please follow for more updates)