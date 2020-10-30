172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|julius-baer-considering-jv-in-china-to-boost-asia-growth-report-6039641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Julius Baer considering JV in China to boost Asia growth: Report

Julius Baer will likely take a decision on its Chinese partner in 2021, before starting the formal license application process

Moneycontrol News

Julius Baer Gruppe AG is looking to set up business in China in partnership with a local financial firm to tap into the world’s second largest economy and boost growth in Asia, sources told Reuters.

The Swiss entity has started looking for partners for its majority-owned joint venture (JV) in the country and if successful, would become the first big private bank to set up onshore wealth management facilities in China.

Julius Baer will likely take a decision on its Chinese partner in 2021, before starting the formal license application process, the sources added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

A spokesman for Julius Baer in Zurich declined to comment on the matter.

However, the development is in line with CEO Philipp Rickenbacher’s statement in September when he said: “Mainland China of course is always the big prize. But we’ve seen that, by being present locally, many firms have lost a lot of money in recent years ... Is it impossible? No, and we’re working intensely on continuously exploring these possibilities.”

China only recently opened up its financial sector to bigger foreign participation. But its wealth management industry is the fastest growing in the world, it has been marred by high-risk, illiquid products and lax regulatory enforcements. This made Hong Kong, Singapore and Zurich the preferred route for global firms, the report noted.

Officials have over the past year cracked crack down on dubious practices, broader push to reduce debt and limit the sale of risky products has made JV by foreign entities easier.

Switzerland’s third largest listed private bank, Julius Baer is also considering “re-establishing presence” in the US to aid Latin American business. The banks has looked to emerging markets to “build-out of some of its European operations to bring in fresh assets,” the report said.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #banking #Business #China #Julius Baer #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.