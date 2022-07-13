English
    Jubilant Pharma arm to raise $400 million loan from Standard Chartered Bank to repay debt

    Majority of the amount will be used for repayment of existing term loan and debt bonds, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    July 13, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST
    Standard Chartered Plc | Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) bought 54,683 shares at Rs 31.82 per share, whereas Shreyansh Singhvi sold 50,300 shares at Rs 31.5 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Jubilant Pharma Holdings on July 13 said it has signed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a five-year loan of USD 400 million, about Rs 3,186 crore.

    While the term loan and bonds aggregate to USD 350 million, about Rs 2,787 crore, the company is raising another tranche of USD 50 million (about Rs 400 crore) for capital expenditure.

    "Jubilant Pharmova Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited today announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc (JPHI) has entered an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a five-year loan facility for repayment of existing term loan and bonds aggregating USD 350 million and additional tranche of USD 50 million for future growth capex," the company said.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Jubilant Pharma Holdings #Standard Charted Bank
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 10:35 pm
