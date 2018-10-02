App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jubilant Life Sciences to invest about Rs 550 crore in capex in FY19

The company is present across three major business segments namely pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery solutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant Life Sciences has said it plans to invest about Rs 550 crore in capital expenditure in the current financial year to meet the increased demand in its businesses.

The company is present across three major business segments namely pharmaceuticals, life science ingredients and drug discovery solutions.

"To meet the increased demand in our businesses, we plan to invest about Rs 5,500 million in capital expenditure in 2018-19," Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said in their address to shareholders.

In addition, the company plans to invest Rs 300 crore in research and development during the year, including Rs 150 crore in product development expenditure, they said in the company's annual report.

related news

In Specialty Pharmaceuticals, the company expects all its key verticals to deliver strong growth during the year, the report said.

"Growth in Radiopharmaceuticals is expected to come from new products and execution of existing contracts," it said. Full year impact of Triad business in the company's operations with break-even profitability will also help in growth in 2018-19 numbers, it said.

"Contract Manufacturing of sterile injectables business is expected to deliver better results due to healthy order book and new customer additions, supported by higher production and new capacities," the report said.

Higher sales of existing products and new capacities will drive growth in allergy therapy products, it said adding that in Generics, the company expects higher volumes from new product launches and new markets.

"The Life Science Ingredients segment will benefit from better demand for existing products, new capacities from ongoing investments and de-bottlenecking initiatives, and launch of new products," it added.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jubilant Life Sciences

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.