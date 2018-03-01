App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 23, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jubilant Life Sciences' promoters sell stake worth Rs 455 cr

Two promoters of drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences today sold 3 per cent stake in the company for over Rs 455 crore, through open market transactions.



The promoters are Jubilant Consumer and Jubilant Advisors LLP.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, Jubilant Consumer disposed of 27.36 lakh shares, amounting to 1.72 per cent stake in Jubilant Life Sciences.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 914 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 250.07 crore.

The data also showed that Jubilant Advisors LLP sold 22.38 lakh shares, or 1.41 per cent stake in the drug firm.

The shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 917.43 apiece, translating into a transaction of Rs 205.32 crore.

Among the buyers of the shares was Copthall Mauritius Investment, which purchased 27.50 lakh shares for Rs 251.35 crore.

Jubilant Life Sciences' stock ended the day on NSE at Rs 881, down 11.17 per cent from the previous close.

