MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jubilant Ingrevia arm divests 10% stake in Safe Foods Corp for $18.2 million

Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia closed at Rs 760.10 on BSE, down 1.59 per cent from its previous close.

PTI
September 22, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST
Disinvestment | PC-Shutterstock

Disinvestment | PC-Shutterstock

Jubilant Ingrevia on Wednesday said its subsidiary Jubilant Life Sciences International Pte Ltd has divested its 10 per cent stake in Safe Foods Corporation for a consideration of $18.2 million (around Rs 134.2 crore).

"Jubilant Life Sciences International Pte. Ltd, Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has divested its entire 10 per cent stake, consisting of 5,40,463 shares, held in Safe Foods Corporation on 21.09.21 for a consideration of $18.2 million (approx. Rs 134.2 crore) pursuant to approval of the plan of merger between Safe Food and Packers Sanitation Services Inc Ltd," Jubilant Ingrevia said in a filing to BSE.

ALSO READ: Jubilant Pharmova rises after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 25 lakh shares

Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia closed at Rs 760.10 on BSE, down 1.59 per cent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Jubilant Ingrevia #Jubilant Life Sciences International #Safe Foods Corporation
first published: Sep 22, 2021 09:48 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.