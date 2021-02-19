MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jubilant FoodWorks to acquire Fides Food Systems

Following the acquisition of Fides by Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V., Jubilant Foodworks Limited to indirectly hold 32.81 percent shares in DP Eurasia.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
Domino's Pizza outlet. (PC-Facebook)

Domino's Pizza outlet. (PC-Facebook)


Jubilant Foodworks on February 19 announced that it is all set to fully acquire Netherlands-based Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. via its wholly-owned subsidiary—Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. For this, the company will make an investment of approximately GBP 24.80 million.

Following the acquisition of Fides by Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V., Jubilant Foodworks Limited will indirectly hold 32.81 percent shares in DP Eurasia, it said an a regulatory filing.

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth

"We wish to inform that Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V., wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P. to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A. which holds 32.81% equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V. (“DP Eurasia”) (“Purchase Agreement”). Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (“Company”) has also executed the Purchase Agreement as guarantor in connection with the investment obligations of Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V.," the JV press release said.

DP Eurasia is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd operates the Domino’s Pizza franchise in India apart from Dunkin’ Donuts stores.

Close

Related stories

DP Eurasia (together with its subsidiaries) offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in facilities at 771 stores (568 in Turkey, 190 in Russia, 9 in Azerbaijan and 4 in Georgia as on 31 December 2020).

As of December 31, 2020, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd operated 1,314 Domino's Pizza restaurants, 27 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

It also owns and operates Chinese cuisine restaurant brand, "Hong's Kitchen", which serves 2 cities with 7 restaurants in India and 3 Ekdum! Biryani outlets. In December 2020, the company also acquired a 10.76 per cent equity stake in Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd for Rs 92 crore. Earlier this month, Jubilant FoodWorks said it is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.

“We are happy to announce our acquisition of Fides for 32.81% equity stake in DP Eurasia, one of the largest master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand. We have been partners with Domino’s in India for more thantwenty-five years, with that experience we hope to add value in DP Eurasia’s business and also create value for our shareholders,” Jubilant Foodworks Limited Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S. Bhartia said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Dominos Pizza #DP Eurasia #Fides Food Systems #Jubilant Foodworks #Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands
first published: Feb 19, 2021 08:39 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.