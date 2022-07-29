Jubilant FoodWorks: On a healthy, profitable growth path

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL; CMP: Rs 566; Market cap: Rs 37,354 crore), the market leader in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space, has posted in-line results for Q1FY23. JFL is enhancing its core Domino’s brand business in India by opening new stores and boosting same-store sales growth, driven by new product offerings. The scale-up of new businesses would also aid revenue growth. JFL is unlikely to face any material impact from the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka as its exposure to the...