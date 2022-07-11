English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Jubilant Foodworks' former CEO Pratik Pota to lead Advent-backed Eureka Forbes

    Until recently, Pota was the CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd where he led the business to a comprehensive turnaround and transformation.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
    Representative Image. (Source: ShutterStock)

    Private equity firm Advent International announced on July 11 that it will be partnering with Pratik Pota to lead its portfolio company, Eureka Forbes, to transform the company and take it to the next level of growth.

    Pota will have the title of Managing Director and CEO of Eureka Forbes, an official announcement said. He will lead the management team to continue scaling the business, solidifying Eureka Forbes’ market leadership position, and delivering innovative products for a growing customer base. He will join Eureka Forbes on August 16, 2022.

    Until recently, Pota was the CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) where he led the business to a comprehensive turnaround and transformation. Whilst at JFL, he significantly accelerated the growth of the Domino's franchise and expanded EBITDA margins to record highs. Under his leadership, the JFL brand portfolio expanded, and the company entered new markets, including Bangladesh and Turkey. Pota also drove a major digital transformation at JFL that helped Domino's emerge as India's largest D2C brand. Propelled by these initiatives, JFL's market capitalisation grew ten-fold during his tenure.

    Before JFL, Pota held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel and Hindustan Unilever Ltd in a career spanning more than 30 years.

    Sahil Dalal, Managing Director at Advent, said, “I am excited to welcome Pratik to the Advent and Eureka Forbes family. Pratik’s depth of experience makes him an ideal entrepreneurial leader to transform Eureka Forbes into the leading technology-driven consumer-centric organisation across products and services. A seasoned business leader, with a strong commercial acumen, Pratik brings a proven track record of success in driving business transformation and growth across Indian-led as well as multinational organizations and has delivered value successfully across diverse industry sectors such as FMCG, Telecom and QSR.”

    Speaking on the appointment, Pota said, “I am delighted to be partnering with Advent to lead Eureka Forbes, a pioneering company that has helped create and build several categories in the country. I look forward to working with the management team, and the thousands of passionate team members across the country, in strengthening the product and service portfolio and serving the growing health and hygiene needs of Indians.”
    Tags: #Advent International #Corporate Crossings #Eureka Forbes #Jubilant Foodworks #Pratik Pota
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 06:12 pm
