Jubilant Food acquires 29.42% stake in Roadcast Tech

Jubilant FoodWorks informed in an exchange filing on September 26 that it has acquired a 29.24 percent stake on a fully diluted basis in Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited.

The acquisition of the remaining 10.58 percent stake (on a fully diluted basis) is likely to be completed in another month’s time, by October 26, 2022.

The exchange filing read: “This is in continuation to our earlier letter dated July 28, 2022, regarding the acquisition of 40% stake (fully diluted basis) in Roadcast Tech Solutions Private Limited (Roadcast), please be informed that as on September 26, 2022, the Company had acquired 29.42% stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Roadcast and the acquisition of remaining 10.58% stake (on a fully diluted basis) is likely to be completed by October 26, 2022, as agreed with Roadcast.”

Jubilant FoodWorks had entered into a share subscription agreement, shareholders' agreement and share purchase agreement dated July 28, 2022, to acquire a 40 percent stake (fully diluted basis) in Roadcast, which offers a logistics platform for the management of last-mile delivery operations. Its delivery automation SaaS platform helps clients monitor their fleet and personnel in real time.

The investment was “reflective of the company’s intent of making strategic investments in promising start-ups and emerging businesses and is in line with the stated goal of building a multi-brand and multi-country food business powered by technology”.