JSW Steel's Q3 crude steel production declines 5% in Q3

JSW Steel on Monday said that its crude steel output registered a decline of 4.9 per cent to 4.02 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company's crude steel production in the year-ago period was 4.23 MT, the steel major said in a filing to BSE.

The production of flat-rolled products declined by 1.3 per cent to 2.86 MT, while production of long-rolled products declined by 14.4 per cent at 0.89 MT in Q3 FY20, it said.