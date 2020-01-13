App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel's Q3 crude steel production declines 5% in Q3

The production of flat-rolled products declined by 1.3 per cent to 2.86 MT, while production of long-rolled products declined by 14.4 per cent at 0.89 MT in Q3 FY20, it said.

JSW Steel on Monday said that its crude steel output registered a decline of 4.9 per cent to 4.02 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company's crude steel production in the year-ago period was 4.23 MT, the steel major said in a filing to BSE.

The production of flat-rolled products declined by 1.3 per cent to 2.86 MT, while production of long-rolled products declined by 14.4 per cent at 0.89 MT in Q3 FY20, it said.

JSW Steel is flagship company of the diversified USD 14 billion JSW Group.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #crude steel #JSW Steel #Q3

