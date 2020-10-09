172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|jsw-steels-july-september-quarter-steel-output-at-3-85mt-5943181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel's July-September quarter steel output at 3.85 MT

The company has registered a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its production of flat rolled products at 2.84MT, as compared to 2.71MT a year ago.

PTI

JSW Steel on Friday said its steel output for the September quarter stood at 3.85 million tonne (MT).

During July-September 2019-20, the company had produced 3.84MT of steel, JSW Steel said in a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the 3.85MT output showed a 30 percent rise from 2.96MT JSW Steel had produced in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

Close

"With production of 3.85MT, the company has achieved average capacity utilisation of 86 percent Q2 FY21 in line with pre-COVID-19 level of 85 percent in Q2 last year. This is a quantum jump from capacity utilisation of 66 per cent in Q1 FY21, which was impacted by the pandemic,” the company said.

The company has registered a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its production of flat rolled products at 2.84MT, as compared to 2.71MT a year ago.

At 2.84MT, the output was 38 percent higher from 2.05MT in the April-June quarter.

The output of long rolled products fell by 7 percent to 0.77MT, compared to 0.82MT in the year-ago quarter.

However, the production in July-September was 69 percent higher compared to 0.45MT in April-June of Financial Year (FY) 2020-21.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of $12 billion JSW Group which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #JSW Steel

