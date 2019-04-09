JSW Steel's crude steel output grew 3% to 16.69 MT in FY19

Private steel player JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel output grew 3 per cent to 16.69 million tonne (MT) during financial year 2018-19. The company had produced 16.27 MT of crude steel in the 2017-18 fiscal, JSW Steel said in a statement.

During 2018-19, JSW Steel's output of flat rolled products stood at 11.74 MT, up 3 per cent from 11.44 MT in the previous fiscal.

The production of long rolled products rose by 9 per cent to 3.87 MT from 3.56 MT in 2017-18.

During the fourth quarter of 2018-19, the company saw its crude steel output falling by 3 per cent to 4.17 MT from 4.31 MT in same quarter in 2017-18.

JSW Steel said its output of flat rolled products during the said quarter grew by 1 per cent to 3.01 MT as against 2.98 MT in the year ago quarter.

The production of long rolled products fell by 8 per cent to 0.99 MT from 1.07 MT in same quarter of 2017-18.

JSW Steel Ltd is part of USD 13 billion JSW Group and has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.