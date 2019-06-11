App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel's crude steel output at 14.53 lakh tonne in May

The Sajjan Jindal-led steel player produced 13.99 LT crude steel in May 2018, JSW Steel said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
JSW Steel on Monday reported four percent growth in crude steel output at 14.53 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2019.

Last month, the company's output of flat rolled products rose 6 percent to 10.17 LT from 9.56 LT in the same month last year, it said.

Last month, the company's output of flat rolled products rose 6 percent to 10.17 LT from 9.56 LT in the same month last year, it said.

The output of long rolled products was also up by 9 percent at 3.58 LT as compared to 3.29 LT in May 2018.

JSW Steel is part of USD 14 billion JSW Group and has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 12:59 pm

