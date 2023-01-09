English
    JSW Steel's combined output in Q3 grows 17% to 6.24 MT

    PTI
    January 09, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
    JSW Steel on Monday said its combined crude steel production rose 17 per cent to 6.24 million tonne (MT) during October-December period of 2022-23.

    The combined production during the year-ago quarter was at 5.35 MT, JSW Steel said in a statement.

    "JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 6.24 million tonne for Q3 FY23 registering a growth of 17 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year), including the production at jointly controlled entities," it said.

    Its standalone output rose 20 per cent to 6.06 MT in Q3 from 5.05 MT in the year-ago period.

    According to the company, the combined production includes output of jointly controlled entities Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL), and offshore entity JSW Steel USA Ohio.

    JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.
    first published: Jan 9, 2023 01:30 pm