JSW Steel USA begins Phase II upgrade of plate mill facility in Texas, US

JSW Steel on Monday said its subsidiary, JSW Steel USA, has commenced the phase II upgrade of its plate mill facility located at Baytown in Texas, USA.

The project which is expected to be completed by 2023, is being carried out by its subsidiary company JSW Steel (USA) Inc, JSW Steel said in a statement.

The project involves addition of a 4-Hi finishing mill, pre-leveler, accelerated cooling system/direct quench, cooling beds and new roll shop, statement said.

"The continuation of these strategic capital upgrades at our facilities in USA will further strengthen JSW USA’s position as a high-quality, low-cost provider of melted and manufactured products,” Parth Jindal, Director of JSW USA said.

Jindal further added that "this project is part of the USD 260 million investment committed by JSW to enhance the quality of our products, improve productivity, yields and the overall cost-effectiveness of our Baytown plate mill."

According to Mark Bush, CEO of JSW USA, once this project is completed, it will put JSW USA in a position to deliver higher quality products as well as enter new markets.

"These upgrades will help us to continue in delivering significant quality benefits to customers who expect high quality hot rolled coils, plate and pipe products," Bush said.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group which has presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.