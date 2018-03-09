JSW Steel to buy 50 percent stake in Delhi Daredevils

After investing in football, wrestling and kabaddi, JSW Steel on Friday announced its foray into franchise cricket league by investing in GMR-owned Delhi Daredevils, which plays in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Sajjan Jindal’s son Parth had earlier on several occasions hinted that they were exploring the opportunity of buying an IPL team. This arrangement with GMR Group is however a 50:50 partnership and they will be investing in GMR Sports Private Limited.

The sale is subject to approval from BCCI and satisfaction of other customary conditions precedent.

This relationship between GMR and JSW opens up powerful synergy going forward for both the groups. It is symbolic of immense potential for Sports and Cricket in particular in the region. After having nurtured the Franchisee for the last 10 years, we believe the time is right for us to take it to newer heights. We believe JSW as a partner will bring significant value to the Franchise with their wealth of diverse experience,” GMR Corporate chairman Grandhi Kiran Kumar said.

“We are very happy to announce this new partnership with GMR. This is something that we as a group are excited about and the DD team will add to our existing portfolio of sports investments. We look forward to bring our experience and expertise to take the team to new heights,” Parth said.

The lucrative T20 league is going to start from April 7.