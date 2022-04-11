English
    JSW Steel subsidiary gets environmental clearance to build greenfield steel plant in Odisha

    JSW Utkal Steel will incur capital expenditure worth Rs 65,000 crore including associated facilities for the “modern, green and environment-friendly” integrated steel plant project.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    JSW Utkal Steel Ltd (JUSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd, on April 11 received environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for setting up a greenfield Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) crude steel in Odisha state.

    The phase-wise work for the project will start once the land is handed over to the company by the government of Odisha, according to a company statement.

    JUSL, which is a part of the $13-billion JSW Group, would be incurring capital expenditure worth Rs 65,000 crore including associated facilities for the “modern, green and environment-friendly” ISP project.

    The “mega project will generate huge employment opportunities in the region, which in turn will boost the economy of Odisha state,” according to the statement. “The project is one of the largest in the manufacturing sector in the country and MoEF&CC accorded the EC after successful public hearings.”

    JUSL has earmarked budgets for social interventions under public health, education, skill development, social infrastructure, waste management, environment, drinking water, women empowerment, and so on. Additionally, based on the environment impact assessment (EIA) of the project, the company has plans to incur expenditure for environmental protection and mitigation measures also.



    Tags: #environment impact assessment #JSW Utkal Steel #Odisha #steel plant #steel project
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 04:55 pm
