App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel share price rises 4% post Q4 results; CLSA raises target price

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating with target at Rs 200 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel share price rose over 4 percent in the early trade on May 26 after the company reported its Q4 numbers.

JSW Steel on May 22 reported a sharp 87.42 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 188 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, mainly on account of lower-income, reported PTI.

Consolidated total income during January-March period was at Rs 18,009 crore, down from Rs 22,421 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it added.

Close

Total expenses were also down at Rs 17,056 crore from Rs 20,058 crore during the quarter ended March 2019.

related news

CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 170 from Rs 166 per share

The company’s Q4 EBITDA was in-line, while standalone profit dragged by losses at overseas arms.

The flat volume guidance for FY21 looks optimistic. See steel price risk as skewed toward the downside, while net debt-to-EBITDA may rise to 6.1x in FY21 from 5.3x in FY20.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 200 per share

The Q4 EBITDA was largely in-line, helped by a beat in India operations, while global operations continued to be EBITDA negative.

The company expects near-term domestic pricing to be stable, while higher exports may dent blended realisations.

The will be lower steel volumes for FY21 and expect H2FY21 to be better for both unit profitability & volumes.

At 09:18 hr,s JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 173.60, up Rs 7.30, or 4.39 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JSW Steel

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.