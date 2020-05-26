JSW Steel share price rises 4% post Q4 results; CLSA raises target price

JSW Steel share price rose over 4 percent in the early trade on May 26 after the company reported its Q4 numbers.

JSW Steel on May 22 reported a sharp 87.42 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 188 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, mainly on account of lower-income, reported PTI.

Consolidated total income during January-March period was at Rs 18,009 crore, down from Rs 22,421 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were also down at Rs 17,056 crore from Rs 20,058 crore during the quarter ended March 2019.

CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 170 from Rs 166 per share

The company’s Q4 EBITDA was in-line, while standalone profit dragged by losses at overseas arms.

The flat volume guidance for FY21 looks optimistic. See steel price risk as skewed toward the downside, while net debt-to-EBITDA may rise to 6.1x in FY21 from 5.3x in FY20.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 200 per share

The Q4 EBITDA was largely in-line, helped by a beat in India operations, while global operations continued to be EBITDA negative.

The company expects near-term domestic pricing to be stable, while higher exports may dent blended realisations.

The will be lower steel volumes for FY21 and expect H2FY21 to be better for both unit profitability & volumes.

At 09:18 hr,s JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 173.60, up Rs 7.30, or 4.39 percent on the BSE.



