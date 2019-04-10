App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel sells $500 m debt to overseas investors

The five-year dollar money sale saw high demand from investors across Europe and Asia, and had attracted bids worth $1.75 billion, merchant banking sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest private sector steel-maker JSW Steel on Wednesday raised $500 million through an international bond issue.

The five-year dollar money sale saw high demand from investors across Europe and Asia, and had attracted bids worth $1.75 billion, merchant banking sources said.

The company, which is rated one notch below the investment grade, managed a coupon of 5.95 percent, they said. The issue had received Ba2 rating with a positive outlook by global ratings agency Moody's.

The fund raising was in line with a May 2017 board resolution to raise up to $1 billion in one or more tranches of international bond sales, the company informed the exchanges.

The company, which has an installed capacity of 18 million tonne, is intending to use the proceeds to retire debt and also for capital expenditure, according to Moody's.

"Even after strong re-opening of international bond markets for Indian high yield issuers, the response to JSW Steel has been overwhelming," Amrish Baliga, the managing director and head financing at Deutsche Bank, the lead- arranger, said.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #JSW Steel #Market news

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Shami removes deb ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

Voters In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh To Get Paid Holiday For Voting

Khashoggi Family Denies Settlement with Saudi Government

Congress Welcomes EC Order on Modi Biopic, Says 'Promising Step' Towar ...

My Father Held 'Jinn in Bottle' by Aligning with BJP, Says Mehbooba Mu ...

Akhilesh Pulls Up EC for Violating Its Own Directive and Using Photo o ...

WATCH | CSK Don't Have the Side to Score 200s Consistently: Badani

43 Days After Balakot Air Strike by IAF, Pakistan Takes Media Team And ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Naxals Laid Death Traps on Two Routes For MLA Mandavi and His Cavalcad ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Election Commission bans release of Narendra Modi biopic, says could d ...

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

Oil rallies as steep US gasoline stock draw overshadows crude build

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Everything you want to know about the first ever image of a black hole

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.