MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

JSW Steel says group combined output grew 29% to over 5 MT in July-September

In a statement, it said it had produced 3.92 MT in the July-September period of financial year 2020-21.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 29 percent year-on-year growth in group combined steel production at 5.07 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In a statement, it said it had produced 3.92 MT in the July-September period of financial year 2020-21.

"JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.07 million tonnes for Q2 including the production at jointly controlled entities viz. Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL)," it said.

JSW Steel's standalone output rose by 6 percent 4.10 MT, from 3.85 MT in the year-ago quarter, the statement said.

The capacity utilization at standalone level was at 91 percent in second quarter of ongoing 2021-22 fiscal, it said.

Close

Vijayanagar works has taken planned shutdown for campaign repairs of two of its convertors and Salem works has taken an annual shutdown of one of its blast furnaces, due to which the capacity utilisation remained at an average of 91 percent in this quarter.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group.

JSW Group also has other business interests in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #JSW Steel #steel
first published: Oct 11, 2021 12:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.