Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel reports 3% decline in crude steel output to 14 LT in January

During the month under review, there was 1.4 per cent decline in production of flat rolled products at 10.25 LT, as against 10.40 LT in January 2019, it said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

JSW Steel reported 2.9 percent decline in crude steel output at 14.10 lakh tonnes (LT) during January, 2020. The company had posted crude steel output of 14.53 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

During the month under review, there was 1.4 percent decline in production of flat rolled products at 10.25 LT, as against 10.40 LT in January 2019, it said.

The company also registered 0.5 percent decline in the output of its long rolled products at 3.42 LT as compared to the year-ago month, it added.

JSW Steel is an integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 12:28 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.