JSW Steel Q1 consolidated net profit rises nearly 4 times to Rs 2,339 crore

India's second largest steelmaker JSW Steel posted a near-fourfold increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 2,339 crore, helped by better realisation and higher sales.

A Reuters poll of 10 analysts estimated the company to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,114 crore, from Rs 624 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 25.3 percent year on year to Rs 20,519 crore.

In a post-results statement, the steelmaker said that its domestic sale volumes grew 27 percent year on year, while its sales to the automotive segment grew 57 percent.

The company's saleable steel sales for the quarter increased to 3.76 million tonne from 3.51 million tonnes reported for the corresponding period last year.

Sales of semis, which account for the smallest share in revenue under the saleable steel head, rose 27 percent to 230,000 tonne. Those of flat rolled steel, which is its primary product, rose 6 percent to 2.73 million tonne.

JSW Steel's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation nearly doubled year on year to Rs 5,105 crore. Its EBITDA margin came in at 24.9 percent, over 700 basis points higher on year.

During the quarter under review, the company brought down its net debt to 1.32 times its equity capital, down from 1.38 times at the end of the March quarter. Its net debt was around 2.26 times its EBITDA.

"Global growth outlook remains strong, with the IMF maintaining 2018 expected growth at 3.9 percent. Escalating trade tensions do pose risks to the growth outlook. US growth momentum remains strong driven by fiscal stimulus, strong labour markets and high consumer demand," JSW Steel said.

In the reporting quarter, the company's subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products produced 430,000 tonne of Galvalume and galvanized steel, and managed to sell an equivalent amount.

The subsidiary reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,031 crore, as against Rs 3,060 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its operating EBITDA came in at Rs 122 crore, down from Rs 205 crore reported last year.