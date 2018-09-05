App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel, promoters acquire around 88% stake in Monnet Ispat

The Aion-JSW consortium was the sole bidder for the 1.5-million-tonne asset in Chhattisgrah.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
JSW Steel and its promoters have acquired around 88 percent stake in the Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd (MIEL) following completion of the insolvency resolution proceedings, MIEL said Tuesday.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had earlier approved a Rs 2,875-crore bid by a consortium of Aion Investments and JSW Steel to acquire the bankrupt Monnet Ispat & Energy, which owes over Rs 11,000 crore to a clutch of lenders.

According to a filing by MIEL, JSW Steel Ltd, Crexient Special Steel Ltd, JTPM Atsali Ltd, AION Investments Private II Limited and JSW Techno Projects Management Ltd have been allotted around 87.52 crore equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares representing 87.91 per cent shareholding of the company.

MIEL had recently said the insolvency resolution plan approved by NCLT was completed under which JSW Steel provided a working capital advance of Rs 125 crore. It had also said Rs 2,457 crore has been paid to the secured financial creditors.

Monnet Ispat, once one of the country's foremost steel makers, ran a successful coal-based sponge iron plant with an annul capacity of 1.5 million tonne in Chhattisgrah.

The company ran into problems when coal mines attached to the plant were cancelled in 2014 after the Supreme Court order. Crashing steel prices on account of Chinese dumping further aggravated its crisis and resulted into bankruptcy proceedings.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 12:15 pm

