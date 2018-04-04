JSW Steel posts record output

JSW Steel today posted its highest monthly and quarterly crude steel production as of March 31 - 1.52 million tonne (MT) and 4.31 MT, respectively.

During the entire 2017-18, the company produced 16.27 MT, which also is its highest annual output, JSW Steel said in a statement.

"The monthly production of 1.52 MT for March signifies a capacity utilisation of 101 per cent," it said.

The production last month was high as compared to 1.45 MT during the same month in 2016-17.

The output in January-March stood at at 4.31 MT, up 5 per cent from the production in the year-ago quarter.

The annual output grew 3 per cent to 16.27 MT from 15.80 MT in the preceding financial year.

JSW Steel, which has a capacity of 18 MTPA, is a part of the diversified USD 12 billion JSW Group with presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports.

The company is in expansion mode and aims to raise its capacity to 40 MTPA by 2030.