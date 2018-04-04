App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 04, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel posts record output

JSW Steel today posted its highest monthly and quarterly crude steel production as of March 31 - 1.52 million tonne (MT) and 4.31 MT, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel today posted its highest monthly and quarterly crude steel production as of March 31 - 1.52 million tonne (MT) and 4.31 MT, respectively.

During the entire 2017-18, the company produced 16.27 MT, which also is its highest annual output, JSW Steel said in a statement.

"The monthly production of 1.52 MT for March signifies a capacity utilisation of 101 per cent," it said.

The production last month was high as compared to 1.45 MT during the same month in 2016-17.

The output in January-March stood at at 4.31 MT, up 5 per cent from the production in the year-ago quarter.

The annual output grew 3 per cent to 16.27 MT from 15.80 MT in the preceding financial year.

JSW Steel, which has a capacity of 18 MTPA, is a part of the diversified USD 12 billion JSW Group with presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports.

The company is in expansion mode and aims to raise its capacity to 40 MTPA by 2030.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.