 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

JSW Steel posts 22% jump in production in August this year

PTI
Sep 12, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

The private steel major had produced 13.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago month.

JSW Steel on Monday reported a 22 per cent jump in crude steel production in August this year to 16.76 lakh tonne.

The private steel major had produced 13.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago month.

The production of flat products at 12.01 lakh tonne in the last month was higher than 8.99 lakh tonne in August 2021. Long product volume grew by 25 per cent to 3.75 lakh tonne in the month under review as compared to 3.01 lakh tonne in the corresponding month last year.

JSW officials said the average capacity utilisation was lower at 87.4 per cent due to a shortage of iron ore both in Karnataka and Odisha regions.

PTI
TAGS: #August #crude steel #JSW Steel #production
first published: Sep 12, 2022 06:47 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.