MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

JSW Steel plans to levy surcharge steel products as input cost mounts

JSW Steel will be the first company to introduce the concept of surcharge to the domestic steel market. There is a huge pressure on the cost of production.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

To offset the rising input cost, domestic steel giant JSW Steel is planning to levy a surcharge on sale of its steel products to its long-term OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers, according to a top company official.

JSW Steel will be the first company to introduce the concept of surcharge to the domestic steel market. There is a huge pressure on the cost of production.

Cost of per tonne steel production went up by 19 per cent or Rs 6,600 per tonne quarter-on-quarter in July-September 2021, Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director and Group CFO, JSW Steel, said.

There is a huge pressure on the cost of production. The rate of coking coal — a key steelmaking raw material for which players remain dependent on imports — has also gone up from USD 120 a tonne to USD 400 a tonne in just four weeks, he told
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #JSW Steel
first published: Oct 24, 2021 11:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.