English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    JSW Steel output jumps 21% to 1.58 MT in February

    In a statement, the JSW Group company said its output had stood at 1.31 MT in February 2021.

    PTI
    March 08, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    JSW Steel on Tuesday registered a 21 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in its crude steel production to 1.58 million tonnes (MT) for February.

    In a statement, the JSW Group company said its output had stood at 1.31 MT in February 2021.

    JSW Steel’s production of flat-rolled products rose 25 per cent to 1.15 MT in February 2022, compared with 0.93 MT in the year-ago period.

    Its output of long-rolled products stood at 0.37 MT, an eight per cent rise compared with 0.34 MT a year ago.

    JSW Steel is the flagship business of the USD 13-billion diversified JSW Group, which has a presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #JSW Steel
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 11:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.