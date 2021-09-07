MARKET NEWS

JSW Steel output grows nearly 5% to 13.77 LT in August

The company had produced 13.17 LT steel in the corresponding month last year, JSW Steel said in a statement.

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
 
 
JSW Steel on Tuesday posted nearly 5 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its crude steel output at 13.77 lakh tonne (LT) during August 2021.

The company had produced 13.17 LT steel in the corresponding month last year, JSW Steel said in a statement.

During August 2021, the company said production of its flat-rolled products fell by 8 percent to 8.99 LT, from 9.80 LT in August 2020.

"Production of rolled flat products was lower due to planned shutdown taken for one of the converters at Vijayanagar Works," it said.

Its output of long-rolled products registered a growth of 30 percent at 3.01 LT, as against 2.32 LT in August 2020.

The average capacity utilisation for August was 92 percent, JSW Steel said.
