JSW Steel output grows 8% to 14 lakh tonne in July

JSW Steel today said its crude steel output grew 8 percent to 13.78 lakh tonne (LT) during July 2018. The Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 12.78 LT crude steel in July 2017, it said in a statement.

The company also registered 41 percent growth in the output of long rolled products at 3.06 LT as compared to 2.17 LT in the year-ago month, it added.

Output of flat rolled products rose 1 per cent at 9.86 LT as against 9.74 LT in July 2017, it said.

Part of USD 13 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel has an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA.

The company's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.