you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel output grows 5% in August to 13.17 lakh tonnes

The company’s output in August 2019 had stood at 12.53 LT, the steel maker said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
JSW Steel on Wednesday reported a 5 percent growth in its crude steel production at 13.17 lakh tonnes (LT) for August 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, JSW Steel's output in August 2020 was 6 percent higher compared to 12.46 LT it produced in July 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, JSW Steel’s output in August 2020 was 6 percent higher compared to 12.46 LT it produced in July 2020.

During the month under review, the production of flat rolled products grew by 15 percent YoY to 9.80 LT from 8.51 LT in August 2019.

On MoM basis, the output of flat rolled products was 4 percent up as against 9.40 LT in July 2020.

On MoM basis, the output of flat rolled products was 4 percent up as against 9.40 LT in July 2020.

However, in August 2020 the production of long rolled products fell by 20 percent to 2.32 LT from 2.91 LT in the same month last year.

Month-on-month, the long rolled output in August 2020 was 3 percent down compared to 2.40 LT in July 2020.

The flagship company of the diversified $12-billion JSW Group has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 11:30 am

