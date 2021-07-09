MARKET NEWS

JSW Steel output grows 39% to 4.10 MT in June quarter

The company had produced 2.96 MT in the April-June quarter of 2020-21, JSW Steel said in a statement.

PTI
July 09, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
 
 
Private steelmaker JSW Steel on Friday reported 39 percent growth in its crude steel output to 4.10 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended June 2021.

In June alone, it produced 1.37 MT, up 18 percent from 1.16 MT in the same month of 2020.

The capacity utilisation level of the company came down to 91 percent during the quarter under review, compared to 93 percent a year ago due to a shortage of oxygen supply, which was diverted for medical purposes to combat the COVID-19 virus.

During the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the company said it has supplied over 65,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various hospitals across the country.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group, which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.
PTI
first published: Jul 9, 2021 12:25 pm

