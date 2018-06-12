JSW Steel output grows 3% to 14 Lakh Tonne in May

JSW Steel today said its crude steel output grew 3 percent to 13.99 lakh tonne (LT) during May 2018. The Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 13.57 LT crude steel in May 2017, it said in a statement.

During the month, there was a rise of 2 percent in production of flat rolled products at 9.56 LT as against 9.39 LT in May 2017, it said.

The company also registered 6 percent growth in the output of its long rolled products at 3.29 LT as compared to the year-ago month, it added.

JSW Steel is a leading integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA.

The company's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.