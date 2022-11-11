English
    JSW Steel output grows 25% to 17.76 lakh tonne in October

    PTI
    November 11, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    Representative image

    JSW Steel on Friday posted 25 percent rise in standalone crude steel production at 17.76 lakh tonne (LT) during October 2022.

    Its crude steel output was at 14.25 LT in October 2021, JSW Steel said in a statement.

    Production of flat rolled products rose 30 per cent to 13.61 LT from 10.45 LT in the same month last year. Long rolled products' output was at 3.70 LT, up 11 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

    The capacity utilisation improved to 93 per cent last month from 89 percent in September 2022.
    PTI
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm