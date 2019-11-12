JSW Steel output falls 13 pc to 12.54 LT in October

JSW Steel on November 12 said its crude steel production declined 13 percent to 12.54 lakh tonne (LT) during October 2019. The company had produced 14.47 LT crude steel in October 2018, it said in a BSE filing.

During the month, the production of flat rolled products fell 3 percent to 9.77 LT as against 10.11 LT in October 2018, it added.

The company registered 25 percent fall in production of its long rolled products at 2.58 LT as compared to the year-ago month when it stood at 3.46 LT, it said.

"The extended monsoon rains impacted production both at Dolvi and Vijayanagar locations. The company has taken temporary shutdown of one of the blast furnaces at Salem location due to slowdown in demand from auto sector," it added.

JSW Steel is a leading integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA.