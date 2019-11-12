App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel output falls 13 pc to 12.54 LT in October

The company registered 25 percent fall in production of its long rolled products at 2.58 LT as compared to the year-ago month when it stood at 3.46 LT, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel on November 12 said its crude steel production declined 13 percent to 12.54 lakh tonne (LT) during October 2019. The company had produced 14.47 LT crude steel in October 2018, it said in a BSE filing.

During the month, the production of flat rolled products fell 3 percent to 9.77 LT as against 10.11 LT in October 2018, it added.

The company registered 25 percent fall in production of its long rolled products at 2.58 LT as compared to the year-ago month when it stood at 3.46 LT, it said.

Close

"The extended monsoon rains impacted production both at Dolvi and Vijayanagar locations. The company has taken temporary shutdown of one of the blast furnaces at Salem location due to slowdown in demand from auto sector," it added.

related news

JSW Steel is a leading integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 MTPA.

The company's plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 05:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies #JSW Steel

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.