JSW Steel open to improving offer for Bhushan Power & Steel: Report

JSW Steel has said it open to raising its offer for Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) by as much as Rs 450 crore, CNBC-TV18 reported.

JSW Steel contacted lenders to BPSL last week and said it was willing to raise the bid by Rs 400-450 crore to finalise the deal soon, the news channel reported.

JSW Steel declined to comment when contacted by CNBC-TV18.

JSW Steel has offered Rs 19,700 crore to acquire BSPL, and the deal has been pending for a long time. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the deal in 2019, but it is stuck in litigation at the Supreme Court.

Banks are divided on the subject of the offer, and have yet to reach a consensus, CNBC-TV18 reported.

While some lenders, such as State Bank of India (SBI) are in favour of accepting JSW Steel's revised offer, others such as Punjab National Bank (PNB) are yet to agree.

The committee of lenders of was unable to make a final decision since some members are awaiting the apex court's verdict, sources told the news channel.