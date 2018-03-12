App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 12, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel may raise funds via dollar-denominated senior notes

"The company is contemplating issuing of debt instruments in the form of US dollar denominated senior notes, subject to market conditions," JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel today said it is contemplating raising funds through issue of dollar-denominated senior notes.

"The company is contemplating issuing of debt instruments in the form of US dollar denominated senior notes, subject to market conditions," JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

The company said a preliminary offering circular has been prepared and shall be made available to the prospective investors in relation to the contemplated issue of notes.

"The notes will not be offered or sold in India," it added.

In May last year, the board of directors of JSW Steel had approved to raise long-term funds through the issuance of non-convertible foreign currency/rupee-denominated senior unsecured fixed rate bonds up to USD 1 billion in one or more tranches, in the international market.

Shares of the company were trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 295.15 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #dollar #JSW Steel

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC