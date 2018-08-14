App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel makes the highest bid for Bhushan Power; Tata Steel, Liberty House retain previous offers

Tata Steel’s offer stood at Rs 17,000 crore and Liberty House’s bid was retained at Rs 18,500 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel has emerged as the highest bidder for Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), with a revised offer of nearly Rs 19,700 crore, beating Tata Steel and Liberty House, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Tata Steel and Liberty House did not revise their bids, even though a source close to Liberty House said certain technical elements of the bid have been tweaked. Tata Steel’s offer stood at Rs 17,000 crore and Liberty House’s bid was retained at Rs 18,500 crore.

JSW Steel had offered Rs 11,000 crore for debt-ridden Bhushan Power. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had extended the date for submission of bids to August 13.

The lenders will submit all bids to NCLAT before final hearing on August 17. The NCLAT had stayed the meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) on July 17, when the vote for finalisation of highest bidder for BPSL was going to take place.

BPSL’s lenders had rejected Liberty House’s resolution plan earlier, citing delay. Following this, the UK-based group moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Bhushan Steel #Business #Companies #JSW Steel #Liberty House #Tata Steel

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.