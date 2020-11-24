PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel launches website to help MSMEs

MSMEs are usually smaller companies which produce various products for domestic and international markets. And facilitating with timely and affordable deliveries will enable them to compete much better, JSW Steel Director - Commercial Marketing and Corporate Strategy - Jayant Acharya said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel has launched a dedicated website for MSMEs to help them purchase steel even in smaller quantities, a top official said on Tuesday.

MSMEs are usually smaller companies which produce various products for domestic and international markets. And facilitating with timely and affordable deliveries will enable them to compete much better, JSW Steel Director - Commercial Marketing and Corporate Strategy - Jayant Acharya said.

"With this aim, JSW Steel has launched (website) JSW For MSME. We are encouraging MSMEs to register so that we understand their requirements better. JSW Steel extends help to MSME with preferential pricing for its steel products, the dedicated sales team for MSMEs," he added.

Close

Acharya further said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for 30 per cent of India''s GDP. The target is to take this contribution to 50 per cent by 2024-25. In India, there are over 60 million MSME units and many of them are engineering exporters.

related news

Engineering exports in 2019-20 was about USD 76 billion and the government''s aim is to double it to USD 150 billion by 2024-25. JSW basically would also like to participate and enable this growth for the MSMEs, he noted.

On MSMEs problem in sourcing steel, the director said as they are smaller companies, and their lot size is very small. If someone requires a couple of tonnes of a product, it is really difficult for them to access through imports or other markets on a regular basis.

For imports, MSMEs need to have a three-month window and nobody is going to book 100 tonne or 200 tonne orders for them. So, for them to predict international market development becomes very difficult. Because of this mismatch, their ability to respond to the international market in time and participate in growth is limited, he said.

"I believe there are more than 60 million MSMEs in the country. Suppose even 1 million buys 100 tonne of steel per year that means 100 million tonne. We would encourage more and more MSMEs to come and register on the site and JSW Steel will supply (directly) or through our distributor channels," he added.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.