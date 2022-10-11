JSW Steel joins United Nations Global Compact initiative for sustainability

JSW Steel is the fifth Indian company in the "Industrial Mining and Manufacturing" category to join the UN Global Compact initiative.

JSW Steel, the flagship company of the diversified $22 billion JSW Group, on October 11 announced that it has joined as the newest participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) network - the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

JSW Steel is the fifth Indian company in the "Industrial Mining and Manufacturing" category to join the UN Global Compact initiative, the company said in a regulatory filing. JSW Steel is one of the thousands of businesses around the world that have joined this network in an effort to advance sustainable business practices.

"We are happy to get associated with the United Nations Global Compact in an endeavour to further expedite our sustainability efforts," said Seshagiri Rao - Joint MD, JSW Steel & Group CFO.

"A majority of JSW’s strategic focus areas and organisational goals have been formulated to align with the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). With this formal membership, we intend to continue executing operations and practices sustainably, that harmonise with these objectives, and to participate in global efforts toward a just and sustainable future," he observed.

Companies are encouraged by the UN Global Compact to conduct business ethically by matching their operations and strategy to the UN's Ten Principles. Additionally, it binds businesses to act in support of wider societal advancements in line with the UN SDGs.

The UN Global Compact, in which more than 20,000 businesses from over 160 nations and 69 local networks participate, holds participants to the highest sustainability standards. The social branch of the JSW Group, the JSW Foundation, is already a member of UNGC and a part of the UNGC local network in India.