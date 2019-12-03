App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel expects to raise supply to 1.5 lakh MT to metro rail projects in FY20

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Steel major JSW Steel on Tuesday said it expects to raise its supply to metro rail projects to about 1,50,000 metric tonnes in the current financial year.

"In the current financial year, the company expects to increase its supplies to the metro rail projects to about 1,50,000 metric tonnes as compared to its supplies averaging 1,00,000 metric tonnes per year over last few years," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company is supplying to metro rail projects in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

"The ongoing supplies as well as those already completed during the current fiscal will boost JSW Steel's supplies to metro rail projects by more than Rs 600 crore following successful completion of these deliveries," it said.

In October and November, the steel major supplied more than 30,000 metric tonnes JSW Neosteel TMT bars towards construction of metro projects in various cities of the country.

The shares of JSW Steel were trading at Rs 261.10 apiece in the morning trade.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Business #Companies #JSW Steel #metro rail projects

