App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel, Duferco International ink $700 million pact

In the past, JSW and DITH have entered into similar trade financing arrangements on smaller scale but for a longer term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel on March 2 said it has inked a 5-year advance payment and supply agreement with Duferco International Trading Holding for $700 million.

The pact, executed on February 27, entails a financing structure which will provide "JSW long term funding to complement its plans for future growth secured by committed exports of steel products to DITH," JSW Steel said in a statement.

For Duferco International Trading Holding (DITH) the transaction assures a captive supply of various steel products from JSW over the term of the advance payment and supply agreement.

"The transaction further cements the long-term relationship between the two groups which have partnered together in various commercial ventures during the past 15 years. The deal is the largest trade finance facility to have been arranged in the Indian steel sector," the statement said.

related news

In the past, JSW and DITH have entered into similar trade financing arrangements on smaller scale but for a longer term, all of which were successfully executed and completed.

The deal has been arranged and financed by the global banks - BNP Paribas, Citibank, Credit Suisse, ING, Mashreqbank, Natixis, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, the statement said.

"The structured long-term trade finance transaction is an important deal in diversifying the sources of financing for JSW Steel. This not only enables JSW to raise funds at competitive rates but also assures incremental volume of sales in export markets leveraging the wide spread global network of the DITH Group Companies," Seshagiri Rao, JMD and Group CFO said.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #JSW Steel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.