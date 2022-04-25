JSW Steel denies reports of submitting bid to acquire Pawan Hans

live bse live

JSW Steel on April 25 clarified that it has not submitted a bid to acquire state-owned helicopter service provider Pawan Hans.

The statement comes against the backdrop of reports which claimed that the government has received bids from JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power to take over Pawan Hans.

"It is hereby denied that JSW Steel Ltd submitted bid for acquisition of Pawan Hans Ltd and the company has no interest in this asset," the steel manufacturer said.

A Bloomberg report had, on April 22, claimed that the "bids" submitted by JSW Steel and Jindal Steel were under consideration. A group of officials led by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will select the winning bid between the two, the publication had said citing unnamed sources.

"The media report is baseless and has no substance," JSW Steel said.

The plan to sell off the loss-making Pawan Hans is aimed at meeting the government's disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the financial year ending in March 2023.

The Centre holds a 51 percent stake in Pawan Hans, whereas, the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) owns 49 percent. The oil explorer uses Pawan Hans for air transportation services linked to its off-shore exploration activities.

ONGC has also decided to offload its entire stake in the chopper service provider, by selling it to the successful bidder at the price which is finalised by the government.





