English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    JSW Steel crude steel production in May jumps 31%

    The flagship company of the USD 22 billion JSW Group stated that production of flat-rolled products also expanded by 29 per cent to 12.84 lakh tonnes for the month compared to 9.99 lakh tonnes in the same month last fiscal.

    PTI
    June 15, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    JSW Steel crude steel production in May on a standalone basis jumped 31 per cent to 17.89 lakh tonnes, the company said on Wednesday. The crude steel output in May of FY'21 was 13.67 lakh tonnes.

    The flagship company of the USD 22 billion JSW Group stated that production of flat-rolled products also expanded by 29 per cent to 12.84 lakh tonnes for the month compared to 9.99 lakh tonnes in the same month last fiscal.

    While the production of long items rose by 25 per cent on y-o-y basis to 3.86 lakh tonnes for the month of May 2022. The production in the same month last year was 3.09 lakh tonnes.

    Currently, JSW Steel has an installed annual crude steel capacity of 18 million tonnes in India, which comprises 12.5 MTPA of flat products and 5.5 MTPA of long products.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #JSW Steel #steel
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 12:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.