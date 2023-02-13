English
    JSW Steel crude steel output surges 15% in January

    PTI
    February 13, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
    JSW Steel on Monday reported a 15 per cent rise in crude steel production at 18.91 lakh tonnes in January.

    The company's crude steel production was at 16.46 lakh tonnes (LT) in January 2022, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

    "JSW Steel reported highest-ever standalone crude steel production for the month of January, 2023 at 18.91 lakh tonnes, a growth of 15 per cent y-o-y on standalone basis," the filing said.

    The production of its flat-rolled products increased by 14 per cent to 14.24 LT over 12.47 LT in January 2022.