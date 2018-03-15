App
Mar 14, 2018 09:02 PM IST

JSW Steel crude steel output grows 5 pc to 1.33 MT in Feb

The company had produced 1.26 MT crude steel during the same period last year, it said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Steel major JSW Steel has registered a growth of 5 percent in its crude steel production at 1.33 million tonne (MT) in February, 2018.

The company had produced 1.26 MT crude steel during the same period last year, it said in a statement.

The output of JSW Steel's flat rolled products also rose by 2 percent to 0.91 MT from 0.90 MT in the year-ago month.

There was a rise of 36 percent in its output of long rolled products at 0.34 MT as against 0.25 MT in the same month last year.

JSW Steel is India's leading manufacturer of value-added and high-end steels. It has plants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The company has a total capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

